LONDON: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger remains unrepentant over recent comments about penalty decisions against the Gunners after the FA asked the Frenchman to clarify his position.

"I maintain what I said in the press conference -- 100 per cent," Wenger said.

"I try to serve this game with honesty and integrity and when I have something to say I will say it."

Wenger said referees were living in the dark ages and even siding against his team after a series of refereeing decisions -- including against West Brom on Sunday and Chelsea on Wednesday -- cost Arsenal dearly.

Before the game against Chelsea Wenger said: "What is frustrating for me is that it happened many times this season -- at Stoke, at Watford, at Manchester City, at West Brom. That is a concerning coincidence for me."

And Wenger was swift to raise the stakes again after the draw with top-four rivals Chelsea, saying the penalty count against Arsenal was "not coincidence."