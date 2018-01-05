SHANGHAI: Carlos Tevez looks poised to end his miserable 12-month spell in China with the Argentine former international in talks with his club Shanghai Shenhua to terminate his mammoth contract.

It would allow the forward to seal a rumoured return to Boca Juniors, the club he left to join Shenhua in January 2017 on an estimated 730,000 euros a week, some of the highest wages in football.

A Shenhua spokesman told AFP on Friday that the club was in discussions with the former Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus striker to end his contract.

The spokesman declined to give further details, but Tevez is thought to be on a two-year deal.

The 33-year-old scored just four times in the Chinese Super League (CSL), missed half the matches injured or out of shape and was a notable absentee when Shenhua won the FA Cup in November.

Tevez was not in the squad for either leg of the cup final against Shanghai SIPG and flew back to Argentina just as his side lifted the trophy.