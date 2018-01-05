CHENNAI: Manipur has always been a hotbed of Indian footballing talent. While many have made it to the senior team over the years, the tiny Northeastern state also gifted six players to the U-17 team that played in the World Cup recently.

Over the years, there has been a mass exodus of talent as there was no club from the state in the top flight. But all that changed when NEROCA FC won the I-League 2nd Division and earned the right to play in the I-League.

It has been a great beginning for the side as they lie in the lofty heights of third place with six matches played. Coach Gift Raikhan, who joined the club three years back, says the hard work started as soon as the 2nd division got over and the Orange Brigade are reaping the benefits.

“One of our primary tasks was to ensure continuity. Players who know the club and understand how it operates. It was great that we managed to retain 15 players from the previous season. No one needed to be convinced as everyone wanted to play for us,” Gift told Express.

There were quite a few offers for the talented players on the roster. The likes of former India forward Sushil Singh, Singam Subhash Singh and midfielder Saran Singh had the choice of moving to an ISL side but they all stuck with NEROCA and all have been in fine form. Felix Chidi Odili, their top-scorer last time around, has continued from where he left off.

“The camaraderie within the group is amazing. It is like a family. It is a testament to the bond that so many players ended up staying and fighting for us,” the former Pune FC assistant coach added.

Smart recruitment was also necessary as most of the talent would most likely move to an ISL side or one of the Kolkata giants. With a side short on experience, NEROCA bought quite a few experienced campaigners with the likes of former India international Gouramangi Singh and Lalit Thapa coming back to play for their ‘home team’.

“I have played all over India and won quite a lot. At this stage of my career, I needed some stability. Coming back home has been a privilege and I’m pumped up to represent NEROCA. Finally, a club from the region has made it big and I see a bright future,” Gouramangi said.

Football is a funny game and Gift knows anything can happen from now till the end of the season. “Only thing I can assure all the fans who fill the stadium is that we will keep on fighting. I would also like to invite all Manipur players playing outside like Jackichand, Seityasen and Udanta to the club. Come join us in the future and don’t let the football movement in Manipur die,” he signed off.

