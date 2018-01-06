his file photo taken on November 1, 2017 shows Besiktas' Turkish forward Cenk Tosun celebrating after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group G football match between Besiktas and Monaco at the Vodafone Park in Istanbul. | AP

LIVERPOOL: Everton has signed Turkey striker Cenk Tosun from Besiktas.

The Premier League club said Friday the 26-year-old Tosun has joined on a 4 1/2-year deal.

Tosun scored 41 goals in 96 appearances for Besiktas since the start of 2014-15 season.

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has been looking to sign a proven scorer for the team since taking over in November.