Brazilian Marcus Wendel signs for Sporting Lisbon
LISBON: Midfield prodigy Marcus Wendel joined Sporting Lisbon from Brazilian club Fluminense on Saturday despite having been widely linked with Paris Saint-Germain.
The 20-year-old's agent told French sports daily L'Equipe in December his client had agreed terms to join PSG, either immediately or after a season's loan to a Portuguese club.
However, Sporting said on Saturday Wendel had signed a five-year deal with a buyout clause of 60 million euros (72 million euros).