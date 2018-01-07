CHENNAI: The goals conceded column gives one an idea on what to expect from Sunday’s fixture between high-flying Chennaiyin FC and bottom dwellers Delhi Dynamos. While the hosts have let in only 8 goals in as many matches, the team from the capital have let in 19 from seven! Chennaiyin have not been the most prolific in front of goal (they are the fourth highest goalscorers), despite being second. They have used their defensive organisation to grind out results on quite a few ocassions, their win against Bengaluru FC being a case in point.

“Our defensive unity has really paid dividends this term. It has been a great team effort from everyone involved. The attacking players know that the defensive line begins with them. John (Gregory) has kept reminding everybody about their individual roles,” assistant coach Syed Sabir Pasha said on the eve of the match. The Dynamos, meanwhile, have only shown their defensive frailties. After their first match win against Pune City FC, they have gone on a six-match losing streak. Coach Miguel Angel Portugal admitted that they have a hard task on their hands if they are to make a match of it. “We have conceded easy goals. There have been childish mistakes from my players. We have been most disappointing in our set-piece organisation.

We need to work hard on these aspects as I’m sure most other teams have worked out our flaws and how to expose them,” the Spaniard said. One thing Chennaiyin have to be cautious about is the feeling of complacency. And Pasha has already told the players that. “Playing against the bottom team does not mean you can take it easy. You have to keep focus and if possible better your previous displays. Delhi will go all out, knowing they have very little to lose. It is far from over.

It is going to be a tough match as most of the Delhi players are young and can run a lot.” Delhi will rely on their young brigade to break the rut. The likes of Vinit Rai, Nandhakumar and Lallianzuala Chhangte have impressed even during Delhi’s dismal run. And coach Miguel expects great things from them.