VASCO: Enduring a difficult season, Churchill Brothers would hope for a change in fortune in the new year when they face table-toppers East Bengal in the Hero I-League match at Tilak Stadium here tomorrow.

Two-time champions, Churchill Brothers have lost all their five matches and are languishing at the bottom of the table and they would hope for a new beginning in the New Year.

Nothing has worked for Churchill Brothers, who sacked their coach Mykola Shevcheko after losing their first three matches.

The decision, however, did not change their fortune as they kept on losing but assistant coach Alfred Fernandes is determined that his team will do well in the New year.

"Last season too we were in similar position but things changed after Derrick Pereira took over the reign as we kept on winning to finish sixth," Alfred said.

"Last time in the away match we played against East Bengal we put up a good performance and lost narrowly 2-3 but we want to erase that defeat tomorrow with a win," he added.

Churchill have signed three Indian players -- two from Pune FC (Wayne Vaz, Pawan Kumar) and one from FC Goa (Jovel Martins) besides roping in striker from Ivory coast Koffi Mechac.

Mechac is likely to play tomorrow along with Wayne Vaz and Jovel Martins.

"We just need a win and things will fall in line.

Tomorrow is a big challenge for us as we take on confident looking East Bengal who are at the top of the table and are looking to consolidate their position," Alfred said.

"We have worked out strategy to halt their winning run and hopefully it work as we play for our first win in front of our home crowd," said Alfred.

East Bengal is sitting pretty at the top of the table with 16 points and coach Khalid Jamil said his team will look for their sixth win tomorrow.

"Every team in this tournament is good and we cannot under estimate Churchill Brothers even though they are at the bottom of the table without a point," Jamil said.

"They gave us tough fight for us at home and its always tough to beat them on their home ground. Its going to be a close fight and which ever team make less mistake will win."