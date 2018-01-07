Players are requesting the association to continue these types of tournaments.

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKFA), along with other football clubs of Kashmir, has organised a winter football tournament for the young players of Srinagar.

The tournament is being held at the AstroTurf ground in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in this part of the year, sports activities used to come to standstill which affected the overall performance of the state players and the teams, so JKFA took the initiative to continue sport activities on artificial turf.

The players of the valley are appreciating this step taken by the football association and believe that it will help in enhancing the skills of players during the winter season, which was otherwise wasted due to low sporting activities.

Ishfaq Ahmad, a member of the organising committee, told ANI, “There is no season for football. And due to this AstroTurf ground, the football scenario in Jammu and Kashmir has got totally changed. Now tournaments are being held in the winter season also.”

“JKFA is playing a great role in promoting winter football in the state. There are tournaments being organised here continuously,” he added.

At least 12 football clubs are participating in the tournament.

The tournament on synthetic ground is currently being held only in Srinagar but organisers informed that these kinds of events will also be held in other districts of the valley so that players get the chance to involve themselves in the game throughout the year.

Zaheer Ahmad, a football player said, “Such events help in maintaining the fitness of the youth. Moreover, it is beneficial for the football lovers. I am very happy with the initiate.”

Another player Burhan Butt requested the state football association to continue these types of tournaments.

“There is only one synthetic ground here but I request the association to continue such events so that football in Kashmir gets promoted and reaches heights,” he said.

Before this event, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) also organised a football tournament in December last year for junior level players.



