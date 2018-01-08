LIVERPOOL: Former football coach Barry Bennell has pleaded guilty to seven child sex crimes, a court heard Monday at the start of his trial for dozens of such alleged offences.

The 63-year-old, a former coach at fourth-tier League Two side Crewe Alexandra, entered six guilty pleas when he appeared via videolink at Liverpool Crown Court in northwest England.

Judge Clement Goldstone lifted reporting restrictions on a seventh guilty plea, to a charge of indecent assault, made at an earlier court hearing.

Bennell stands accused of a total of 55 offences, including 42 counts of indecent assault, 11 counts of buggery and two counts of attempted buggery.

The full set of charges relate to 12 complainants and the offences allegedly happened between 1979 and 1991, when the alleged victims were boys aged between eight and 15.

The seven charges Bennell admitted relate to three victims and happened between 1981 and 1991, when the victims were aged between 11 and 14.

A jury was expected to be sworn in later Monday for his trial on the outstanding 48 charges. The case is expected to last eight weeks.