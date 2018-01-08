MILAN: Uruguayan defender Martin Caceres has signed a one-year contract with Lazio from Serie A rivals Verona, the Roman club confirmed on Monday.

The 30-year-old former Barcelona, Sevilla and Juventus player's contract includes an option for renewal, Lazio said in a statement.

Caceres has recovered from injury problems which hampered him last season but has played 13 games since joining Verona last August after an unsuccessful three-months stint with English Premier League club Southampton.

The South American will be available to Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi for the second half of the season starting with Lazio's next match against Chievo on January 21.

His trophy cabinet includes five Serie A titles with Juventus, and the Champions League, La Liga and Spanish Cup wins with Barcelona in 2009.

He has also made 75 appearances for Uruguay since 2007 winning the Coppa America in 2011.

Lazio, with a game in hand, are fourth in Serie A, 11 points behind leaders Napoli.