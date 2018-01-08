CHENNAI: 2016 was a good year for Delhi Dynamos. They had finished third in the table, their best result since the inception of the Indian Super League, reaching the knockout stage for the second year in a row. Though it was no cause for celebration, the foundation had been laid and the team could now carry on from there. However, the owners then went in a completely different direction — choosing not to retain any of the players.

The team from the capital have managed a meagre seven goals in eight games so far including three in the opening match. They scored twice in their 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin, to deny the hosts victory on Sunday.

Statistics speak for themselves. Last year they scored 27 goals, the highest in the league by some distance. Marcelinho accounted for 10 of them, the highest for the season. Something they have failed to replace adequately. “We did try for Marcelinho but things did not work out. We went for a completely new approach and tried to bring in more Indian players into the team. The likes of Lallianzuala Chhangte and David Ngaihte have so much potential and they need to play to realise that. The league is far from over and we are confident of turning things around,” team director Rohan Sharma told Express.

Not only attack but the defensive frailties have also not helped as pointed out by coach Miguel Angel Portugal on the eve of the match. “We concede too many goals from set-pieces. We need to stop that.” The words clearly did not get through to the players as they let birthday boy Jeje Lalpekhlua open the scoring for the hosts from a Rene Mihelic free-kick. “I asked the boys to go for man-to-man marking but with young players, individual mistakes are bound to happen,” the coach said.

Chennaiyin dominated possession and had more clear-cut chances with the Dynamos posing hardly a threat in the second-half apart from the late goal. The visitors have used Paulinho Dias with young Vinit Rai at the base of their midfield. While both have tried to initiate attacks and sweep in front of the defence, Marcos Tebar had perfected that art last season. This season, he is continuing from where he left off, at Pune City FC. “The likes of Vinit Rai, Nandhakumar, Lallianzuala Chhangte would not have made the first team under normal circumstances. Our approach this year was to go for a young team and it is a long-term approach from the owners,” the coach added.

The last-minute equaliser from Guyon Fernandez in front of 14,991 fans on Sunday might just be a step in the right direction, a catalyst for a strong run in the league. “2018 has started well. Hope the new year keeps bringing more luck,” Miguel said after the match.

Chhetri hits winner for BFC

Bengaluru: Skipper Sunil Chhetri struck only goal of the match as Bengaluru FC defeat ATK to top standings in the Indian Super League here. This was Blues’ sixth win in nine outings.

