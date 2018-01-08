LIVERPOOL: Police announced on Sunday that they are investigating a series of messages posted on social media following an exchange between Everton FC's Mason Holgate and Liverpool FC's Roberto Firmino during their FA Cup clash on Friday.



Liverpool forward Firmino is facing an English Football Association (FA) anti-racism probe after an altercation with Everton defender Holgate. An announcement is expected from the FA headquarters on Monday after officials study a post-match report by referee Bobby Madley, reports Xinhua news agency.



The FA confirmed it is launching its own investigation after allegations by Holgate that he was racially abused by Firmino.



"The FA can confirm that referee Bobby Madley was made aware of an allegation during the Liverpool versus Everton game at Anfield and has subsequently reported this to the FA, which will now begin making enquiries into the matter," said a FA statement.



The Liverpool Echo newspaper reported that having been pushed into the crowd by his opponent during a challenge, an unhappy Firmino was captured on camera shouting at Holgate in Portuguese when confronting the Blues center-back.



Holgate, 21, deleted his Twitter account after the match at Anfield, which Liverpool won 2-1. Attention focused on what may have been said by Brazilian forward Firmino following the first-half challenge.



In a statement on Sunday, Merseyside Police in Liverpool confirmed they are aware of racist comments posted by a number of individuals and will be investigating the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now