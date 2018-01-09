BERLIN: Hannover have signed Croatian defender Josip Elez on loan until the end of the season, the newly promoted Bundesliga side confirmed on Monday.



The "Reds" reinforced their defence for the second half of the season as Josip Elez joins on loan from Croatian champions Rijeka until June 2018, reports Xinhua news agency.



"Josip Elez is a young player who has already competed in many professional matches and who has great potential for development," Hannover's sporting director Horst Heldt said in an official statement.



The 23-year-old defender made overall 47 appearances and provided two goals for Rijeka. Hannover's new arrival received the jersey number 2 and will meet his new teammates on Monday.



"A big dream of mine has come true with a transfer in the Bundesliga. I will do my best to establish myself at Hannover. I want to help the club to maintain their top-flight status," Elez told the club's official homepage.



Newly promoted Hannover sit on the 11th place of the standings. They clash with Mainz at the 18th round in Bundesliga on Saturday.

