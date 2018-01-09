Monaco and Lyon will play each other in the standout tie in the round of 32 of the French Cup, the draw for which was made on Monday evening.

The sides are currently second and third respectively in Ligue 1, but both are nine points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain so the French Cup may offer a better chance of winning silverware.

PSG, who have won their last 34 domestic cup ties after a 6-1 victory at Rennes on Sunday, are looking to win the French Cup for the fourth year running this season.

They were handed a home tie against Guingamp, who lifted the trophy in 2014.

French Cup round-of-32 draw

Chateauroux (Ligue 2) v Chambly (3rd tier)

Nantes v Auxerre (Ligue 2)

Stade Briochin (4th tier) v Lens (Ligue 2)

Montpellier v Lorient (Ligue 2)