BERLIN: Schalke announced on Tuesday that striker Mark Uth will join them in the summer of 2018 for free from fellow German football club TSG Hoffenheim after agreeing a four-year deal.

"Mark Uth is currently the Bundesliga's most prolific German forward and will strengthen our attacking options even more from next summer," Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel said in a statement.

Uth, 26, is also looking forward to a new chapter next season. "I'm confident that a move to Schalke 04 is the perfect next step for me. I'm really looking forward to tackling this new challenge from the summer," said the striker.

"Until then, I will of course be fully focused on my role at TSG, and will continue to help the club reach their goals with commitment and passion."

The Cologne-born forward began his footballing career at amateur club TuS Langel. He was part of the 1. FC Köln youth setup between 2004 and 2007, before a move to SCB Viktoria Köln followed. He then return to the Billy Goats from 2010 to 2012, where he featured for the U23s.

The striker made the step up to professional football in the Netherlands. He spent one year in SC Heerenveen's reserves and another on loan at Heracles Almelo in the Eredivisie, before returning to play for Heerenveen's first team.

Uth scored 23 goals in 63 games in the Dutch top flight, and completed a move to TSG Hoffenheim in 2015. He has scored 28 goals in 72 competitive appearances so far.



