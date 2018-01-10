CHENNAI: There’s a football tournament going on that was once a big deal, but is now a pale shadow of what it was. There was a time when it was the pinnacle of Indian football, when doing well in it opened doors and lifting it was front page news. Then came a league that tore up the Indian football calendar and kicked said tournament out from its exalted perch.

No, it’s not the I-League we are talking about. The initial phases of the Santosh Trophy kicked off on Tuesday, predictably creating no discernible ripples in the muddied waters that Indian football currently is. The initial results were a throwback to those fun, horribly lopsided matches that nevertheless oozed old-world charm. Maharashtra pumped seven past Daman & Diu. Gujarat played out a 5-5 draw with Rajasthan. What are the odds of finding that scoreline in the ISL where pragmatism has been the go-to word for managers this season?

Writing about the Santosh Trophy’s demise has become something of an annual tradition, but this year’s a bit different. The tournament is perhaps the biggest victim of the restructuring that the Indian football calendar has undergone. Being held at the same time as the ISL and the I-League has accelerated its decline into oblivion. ISL and I-League clubs have taken 300-odd off the best footballers in India. Santosh Trophy teams have had to make do with what’s left, which is not much.

Take Kerala for example. The state has always been one of the tournament’s traditional superpowers and there was a time when the likes of IM Vijayan and Jo Paul Anchery used to turn up in the state’s colours. This year, the average age of the squad is 22. “I had called up a lot of senior players, but not everyone turned up,” says the team’s coach Satheevan Balan. “We picked the best available squad from those who had attended the camp, a team that I feel will work well with my tactics.”

Kerala’s star last season was Joby Justin who recently scored his first goal for East Bengal. West Bengal’s captain from last year, Rana Gharami, has already made his debut for Mohun Bagan. With loans from ISL no longer available, it is the Santosh Trophy that I-League clubs have turned to. “We have a September to May calendar in which we have to fill in every event,” says AIFF secretary Kushal Das. “So there is little we can do w.r.t Santosh Trophy. Our options are limited. Obviously, the club-based leagues will be the more important part of the calendar. Our idea of the Santosh Trophy is that states should take it as an avenue to develop their own talent.” Quite the fall for an event that was once the pinnacle of Indian football!

