BARCELONA: French defender Samuel Umtiti has returned to training with Spanish football giants Barcelona following his injury on December 2.



The 24-year-old, who picked up a hamstring injury in the match against Celta Vigo partially returned to the first team training on Tuesday.



Amongst other injured players, defenders Thomas Vermaelen and Jordi Alba underwent separate workouts and are expected to feature in Thursday's Copa del Rey clash with Celta Vigo.



