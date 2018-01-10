MADRID: Athletic Club Bilbao on Wednesday confirmed that goalkeeper Iago Herrerin has agreed to extend his contract with the club until the end of June 2021 with a buyout clause of 50 million euros ($60 million).



The 29-year-old goalkeeper joined Athletic in 2012 and has usually been a reserve, playing in the King's Cup and Europa League, reports Xinhua news agency.



However, he has been first choice in the last three La Liga games, keeping three clean sheets as Athletic claimed seven vital points to climb up to eighth place in the table.



The new contract is significant as it appears the man he has replaced in the first team, Kepa Arrizabalaga, is close to joining Real Madrid after failing to agree terms for a new contract and Iago's new deal could be seen as the club assuring they have an experienced goalkeeper whatever the final outcome of the Kepa transfer saga.



As such it will only add fuel to the speculation surrounding Kepa's future, despite Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, insisting both on Saturday and again on Tuesday that he didn't want any new signings during January.



