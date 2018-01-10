Manchester United are to refund part of the £89 ($120) ticket price their fans are having to pay to attend the Champions League last 16 first leg match with Sevilla in Spain the English club announced on Wednesday.

United will refund each fan £35, taken from the £89 they are have decided to charge the Sevilla fans who come to the return leg in Manchester on March 13 after the Spanish club refused to budge over their prices for the February 21 clash.

That means United fans will pay £54, the same as what Liverpool fans paid to see their side draw 3-3 in Seville in the group stage.

"In this instance we believe that our travelling supporters are unfairly being subjected to increased/excessive ticket prices from the host club," Manchester United said in a statement.

"We have received lots of requests from individuals and supporter groups to intervene in this matter.

"This has been raised with Sevilla, and internally, but ultimately Sevilla have not agreed to significantly lower the price of tickets for our fans to what we view as a reasonable level."

United said they had felt it was only fair to charge their opponents fans a similar amount.

"Therefore, we have taken the difficult decision to charge Sevilla fans for the return leg at Old Trafford the same amount as our fans have been charged for the away fixture.

"We will use this increase to subsidise our fans, as we want this to act as a deterrent to future opponents who look to increase ticket prices for our travelling supporters."

Sevilla claim that United have not followed UEFA's ticket guidelines in allocating 5% of the tickets to their supporters and had been given just under 3,000 tickets when they should have had 3,800.