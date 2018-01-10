MOSCOW: Russia will play a friendly football match with Turkey here on June 5, less than two weeks before the kick-off of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the Russian Football Union (RFU) announced on Wednesday.



The Russian footballers are also scheduled to play a friendly match against the Austrian squad on May 30 in Innsbruck. The stadiums for both matches will be announced later.



Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said earlier that the friendly match against Turkey in early June could be played at the Dinamo stadium in Moscow, which is scheduled to be commissioned this spring.



The football stadium, which is being constructed in the Russian capital within the frames of the VTB Arena Park project, will be home for the Dinamo Moscow football club and bears the name of world's legendary goalkeeper Lev Yashin.



The football facility will have an approximately 26,000-seat capacity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now