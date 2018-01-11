Leganes end 89-year wait to reach Copa del Rey last-eight
By AFP | Published: 11th January 2018 04:09 PM |
Last Updated: 11th January 2018 04:09 PM | A+A A- |
Leganes, a modest club from the Madrid suburbs, reached the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey for the first time in their 89-year existence on Wednesday.
Despite losing 2-1 at Villarreal, who are currently sixth in La Liga, Leganes progressed on away goals having won the first leg 1-0.
Moroccan international Nabil El Zhar scored the crucial away goal for mid-table Leganes on the half-hour mark.
In the night's other early second leg tie, last season's runners-up Alaves downed third division Formentera 2-0 for a 5-1 aggregate win.
Later Wednesday, Real Madrid should comfortably progress at home Leganes, a modest club from the Madrid suburbs, reached the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey for the first time in their 89-year existence on Wednesday.
Despite losing 2-1 at Villarreal, who are currently sixth in La Liga, Leganes progressed on away goals having won the first leg 1-0.
Moroccan international Nabil El Zhar scored the crucial away goal for mid-table Leganes on the half-hour mark.
In the night's other early second leg tie, last season's runners-up Alaves downed third division Formentera 2-0 for a 5-1 aggregate win.
Later Wednesday, Real Madrid should comfortably progress at home