Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr believes England will give his players the ideal test of their readiness for the World Cup when they meet in a friendly in June.

The Super Eagles take on the Three Lions at Wembley Stadium on June 2 in preparation for the tournament in Russia that kicks off on June 14.

Rohr described the fixture as "good news for myself and the entire team" and said Gareth Southgate's side were "very strong presently and... will give us a very good match".

"We will be able to test our readiness for the World Cup when we meet the Three Lions at Wembley," he added.

England on Wednesday also announced a second warm-up game against Costa Rica on June 7 and Southgate said both matches would help his players adapt to different styles of play.

Nigeria are in Group D with Croatia, Iceland and Argentina while England have been drawn alongside Belgium, Panama and Tunisia in Group G.

The Super Eagles's friendly schedule includes a match against Poland in Warsaw on March 23 and two other fixtures against as-yet unannounced opposition on March 27 and May 27.