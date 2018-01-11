CHENNAI: Romeo Fernandes has a lot riding on this year’s Indian Super League. After two highly successful seasons in the I-League with Dempo, he was one of the Indian stars of the first ISL season playing for FC Goa. He was a favourite of coach Zico and was a constant menace down the right flank.

This led to interest from Brazilian club Atletico Paranaense. On Zico’s recommendation, he got his move to Brazil. Fernandes’ loan period was supposed to last till June with an option to extend it further till December if he managed to impress the management. But during his five-month stint in Brazil, Fernandes managed just 21 minutes of playing time.

He came on as a substitute against Nacional PR in a state league match in the 69th minute and barring that one appearance, he couldn’t manage anything of note. Consequently, Stephen Constantine decided against including him for matches against Oman and Guam.

As soon as he landed back in the country, rumours started swirling of how the move was a PR move rather than for footballing reasons. His confidence seemed shattered as in his second season with FC Goa, the winger was unable to reach the heights expected.

“I became the first Indian outfield player to play for a top-division club outside of the subcontinent. No one can take that away from me. The facilities on offer there were great and I learnt a lot. I wanted to play more and I came back. I have no regrets,” he told Express.

The 25-year-old went on to play in Kolkata for East Bengal in the I-League last season. He did not get too many minutes on the pitch but he managed to fulfill his dream of playing in the City of Joy. Having played in both the leagues, he knows a fair bit about the difference in quality.

“Ever since the ISL started, the I-League has diminished in terms of attracting crowds. In Goa, earlier people used to come to watch I-League clubs play. Now they only come to watch FC Goa play. Kolkata is the only place apart from the north-east, where people still flock to the stadium to watch I-League games. Playing in the derby is something I will always hold dear,” Romeo, who won the I-League with Dempo, said.

Controversy refused to leave his side as he was suspended by the Goa Football Federation for playing in an unregistered tournament. The ban was subsequently lifted, allowing him to join Delhi Dynamos this term. His team, however, are rooted to the bottom of the table with only one win to show for their efforts.

“It has not been a great time for me personally. I want to keep on improving. I’m still young. I’m working really hard to help my team climb up the table as well as come back into national reckoning,” he signed off.

