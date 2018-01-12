Bologna's Croatian striker Bruno Petkovic has agreed a loan deal with Serie A rivals Verona, the club said Wednesday, a day after Brazilian Ryder Matos arrived from Udinese.

The 23-year-old Petkovic has played in Italy since joining Catania's youth academy in 2012, signing for Bologna in January 2017.

Forward Matos arrived to play in Fiorentina as a 15-year-old, featuring in their youth team before returning to Brazil on loan in 2013.

The 24-year-old returned to Italy on a four-year deal with Udinese in 2016, making 35 appearances without scoring.

Both players are on loan until June 30 next as promoted Verona battle for top-flight survival.

They sit second last in the Italian league with 13 points from 20 games.