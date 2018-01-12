ROME: Lega Pro President Gabriele Gravina has been formally put forward by the organisation to bid for the presidency of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

The 63-year-old joins former Italy international Damiano Tommasi bidding to succeed Carlo Tavecchio who resigned in the fall-out of the Azzurri's shock exit from the World Cup.

The Lega Pro, Italy's third division, voted unanimously to present Gravina as a candidate.

"The unanimous vote makes me proud, because it proves over the last two years we have worked together as a team and proved we can win together," Gravina told TMW Radio.

"For the next 48 hours, I will work to complete my platform and my candidacy.

"I think everything is linked to the position of the Lega Serie A. I am not particularly optimistic about some indications, but we must work for the general interest of football in Italy and not just a few areas."

Tommasi, a 43-year-old former AS Roma midfielder, is head of the Italian Players' Union, with a third candidate National Amateur League chief Cosimo Sibilia also expected to throw his hat in the ring.

Tavecchio, 74, resigned last November after Italy's World Cup qualifying fiasco saw the four-time champions lose in the play-offs to Sweden to miss the finals for the first time in 60 years.

The election will take place on January 29.