Former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda will learn his fate over an appeal against a two-match ban in mid-February, the international Court of Arbitration for Sport told AFP on Thursday.

The 37-year-old former France international was handed a two-match ban and $3,500 (2,930 euros) fine after playing for French Guiana at last year's CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Because French Guiana is an overseas department of France, and therefore not a full member of world governing body FIFA, Malouda can play for the team, despite his 80 appearances from France from 2004 to 2012. But the Gold Cup tournament uses FIFA rules, which has been deemed to make him ineligible.

The North and Central American confederation CONCACAF handed down the sanction after Malouda played in a 0-0 draw against Honduras in the United States in July.

CONCACAF awarded Honduras a 3--0 victory and fined the Guiana federation due to Malouda's participation.

Malouda, who had previously played for Guiana in June in a different competition, told AFP on Wednesday that he was "within my rights" as he took his appeal to CAS.

Malouda played for Chelsea for six seasons, winning the Champions League in 2012, the Premier League in 2010 and the FA Cup three times.

He has not played club football since featuring for the Delhi Dynamos in the Indian Super League more than a year ago.