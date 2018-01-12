BENGALURU: It was in 2014 that the then 22-year-old Gurpreet Singh Sandhu took the brave step of leaving East Bengal and signing for Norwegian outfit Stabaek FC. The terms, however, were not so favourable. But he signed on the dotted line anyway.

After three years in Norway, Gurpreet finally decided to end his European sojourn after Bengaluru FC paid a transfer fee for his services. The Punjab lad played 12 games in all competitions, the highlight being his appearance in the Europa League qualifier match against Welsh club Connah’s Quay Nomads FC. But his night was cut short after suffering a hand injury in the 28th minute.

That was a tough time for India’s first-choice custodian. He lost his place to Sayouba Mande of Ivory Coast. It was an eye-opener and a lesson that every Indian footballer should have. “When I joined Stabaek, I didn’t think twice. I just signed. The terms were not favourable and I was all alone in the country. It was a struggle every day but that made me strong, confident and the person I’m today,” said Gurpreet. “I don’t regret a single day of it. I just wish I could have had the same guidance when I was 17-18 years old.”

Three-and-half years later, there is another Indian goalkeeper, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, who is following in his footsteps. He has got a trial with Scottish club Motherwell FC.

“I feel Dheeraj has taken the right step. But not just him, there are multiple players in India’s U-17 World Cup squad who can play in Europe. For example, Boris Singh has what it takes to play there. But again, his advisors and people around him should help him take the correct decision,” he said.

However, Gurpreet also warned the 17-year-old from Manipur to be cautious in the pursuit of his dream. “Playing in Europe isn’t a walk in the park no matter how talented you are. You have to fight each day to earn your place. Also, whichever club you choose, you have to make sure the club has your best interest in mind. I spoke to Dheeraj and told him all that he needed to know. He can reach out to me anytime for advice.”

Things for Gurpreet, however, have changed after coming back to India. He is a well-known figure now and his presence under the bar is reassuring for BFC. But despite all this, he is still looking for another opportunity to play in Europe, but on his terms this time. “BFC was the club where I wanted to be. Fans love me here and I love the club. But yes, I will keep on looking for an opportunity again. But this time, I will go on my own terms,” Gurpreet signed off.

