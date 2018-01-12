RIO DE JANEIRO: Neymar's world record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona was a step backwards in his career, according to ex-Brazil star Ronaldo.

"He's at PSG now, but sports-wise, this decision he's taken is a step backwards," the 2002 World Player of the Year said in an interview with former international Zico's youtube channel.

"He was at Barcelona and he left for PSG. I played at Barca, but I left for Inter Milan when the Italian league was a lot more competitive."

Ronaldo, a two-time World Cup winner with Brazil (1994, 2002), spent the 1996-97 season with Barcelona after joining from PSV and then moved to Inter, returning to Spain in 2002 for Real Madrid for five seasons. He went on to play a further year with AC Milan before ending his career at Corinthians.

Neymar cost PSG a world record 222 million euros ($264 million) in August when he joined from Barcelona.

Ronaldo added that he would like to see Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus installed up front for Brazil.

"The World Cup's coming and we need his goals," he said. "It's been a long time that we've been looking for a number nine."