French midfielder Zinedine Machach has signed for Serie A leaders Napoli until June 2022, the Italian club confirmed on Thursday.

"Welcome Zinedine," wrote Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis on Twitter to announce the arrival of the 22-year-old, posting a picture of him with the footballer after penning the deal in Rome.

There was also a statement on the club website welcoming the midfielder, who saw his Toulouse contract terminated last month following a training ground bust-up with the coaching staff.

Machach spent last season on loan at Marseille and has scored three goals in 38 Ligue 1 games.