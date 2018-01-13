MADRID: Struggling La Liga side Malaga sacked coach Michel on Saturday with the team languishing in the relegation zone.

The club announced the departure of the 54-year-old in the wake of their 1-0 defeat at Getafe on Friday, a result that left them five points from safety.

"Since the start (of the season), the team has not managed to put together a run of good results to get out of the relegation zone and the club considers a wake-up call necessary to try to get a reaction," Malaga said in a statement.

Michel took over last March after the sacking of the Uruguayan Marcelo 'Gato' Romero and led the Andalusian side to safety but they have won only three of 19 league games this season.

Former Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Michel has also coached Getafe and Sevilla. He enjoyed a successful stint in Greece with Olympiakos before a disappointing spell at Marseille.