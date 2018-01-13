MADRID: Kenyan striker Michael Olunga had a day to remember on Saturday as he came off the bench to score a hat-trick in Girona's historic 6-0 win over struggling Las Palmas in La Liga.

Olunga played a starring role as the Catalan side, in their debut season in Spain's top flight, recorded their biggest victory at this level.

Girona were ahead at half-time through a Cristhian Stuani penalty when Olunga -- used sparingly since joining on loan from the Chinese club Guizhou Zhicheng at the start of the season -- was sent on for the second half in place of the Uruguayan.

The 23-year-old promptly turned in a Johan Mojica cross to double Girona's lead, and he was then involved in the build-up to Borja Garcia's goal.

Shocking Las Palmas defending allowed Olunga in to make it 4-0 before he set up Portu for the fifth goal.

Hardly able to believe his luck, he was then left with an easy finish to complete his hat-trick 11 minutes from the end -- three goals in 23 minutes and the first ever hat-trick by a Girona player in La Liga.