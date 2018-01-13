Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said Friday that Harry Kane would rather win trophies at the club than anywhere else after the star striker spoke of his hunger for silverware.

Kane said last weekend he was happy at Spurs but that his boyhood team needs to continue to make progress and start winning titles to match his soaring ambitions.

With 30 goals already in all competitions this season, England forward has become one of the most sought-after players in the world.

But Pochettino, who has admitted Kane cannot be forced to stay, believes the 24-year-old would prefer success at Tottenham over any other team.

"Harry is happy. Always, I told our fans, he is happy," Pochettino said.

"He loves Tottenham and only that everyone wants to win -- us, the club, (chairman) Daniel Levy, the players, the fans -- everyone wants to win, and wants to win in the place you love.

"For Harry it's so special to win titles and trophies at Tottenham."

Tottenham have allowed out-of-favour winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou to join Burnley on loan until the end of the season but are yet to make any additions in January.

Their lack of activity is in stark contrast to most of the Premier League's top six.

Manchester City and Manchester United are reportedly scrapping over Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez while Liverpool have already bought Virgil Van Dijk and sold Philippe Coutinho.

"I am confident always," said Pochettino. "Personally, I never look next to me at what another team is doing. It's about how I believe, how we believe, and how we make things happen."

Since taking over at Tottenham in 2014, Pochettino has only bought one player in January, which was Dele Alli, and he stayed with MK Dons until the following summer.

"You know better than me that if you want to sign players to help you, there must be an opportunity and it's difficult to find this opportunity," Pochettino said.

Spurs host Everton on Saturday, looking to maintain momentum after a run of seven victories out of nine matches. They sit three points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool in the table.

Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose are still out injured while Harry Winks had an injection on Monday to ease an ankle problem but remains unavailable.