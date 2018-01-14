Chelsea manager Antonio Conte insists he isn't losing sleep over his bitter feud with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

Conte and Mourinho have traded increasingly poisonous barbs in recent weeks since the United chief ignited the row by claiming he didn't need to "act like a clown" on the touchline.

That pointed comment was perceived to be aimed at the animated Conte, who responded by claiming Mourinho must have "demenza senile" -- senile dementia.

When Mourinho then appeared to allude to a four-month suspension Conte served in relation to match-fixing, the Italian, who was later cleared of any wrongdoing on that issue, responded by accusing his rival of being "fake" and "a little man".

On Friday, Mourinho said he felt "contempt" for Conte and their ugly relationship.

Speaking after Chelsea's 0-0 draw against 10-man Leicester at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Conte made it clear he felt the same way about Mourinho and the feud.

"I think...I said I'd stop. It's the same for me (contempt)," he said.

"I don't know if he said this for me, but I'm not worried. I sleep very well."