Caen's French goalkeeper Remy Vercoutre (C) leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the French L1 football match between Caen (SMC) and Lille (LOSC) on December 13, 2018, at the Michel d'Ornano stadium, in Caen, northwestern France | Photo: AFP

Caen goalkeeper Remy Vercoutre was sent off during Saturday's Ligue 1 match against Lille after furiously protesting against a goal celebration just before half-time.

The veteran stopper was incensed by Nicolas Pepe's "robot" celebration in front of the home fans, arguing angrily with the Ivorian winger over what he seemingly felt was a provocation.

But Pepe appeared to be playing it up for a camera in front of him, and the 37-year-old Vercoutre was shown a straight red card by referee Johan Hamel to leave his team 1-0 and a man down.

The decision drew the ire of Caen's Vincent Bessat, who told beIN Sports at half-time: "The referee has just killed the match."

However Lille defender Fode Ballo-Toure was then sent off seven minutes after the break following a bad foul to leave both sides with ten men on the field.