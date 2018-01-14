FIFA scandal-hit Julio Rocha dies from cancer, aged 66
Julio Rocha, the former president of the Nicaragua Football Federation who was banned for life after becoming embroiled in the FIFA corruption scandal which rocked the sport, died Saturday after a battle with cancer, officials said.
The 66-year-old had been placed under house arrest in the United States after being accused of conspiracy and fraud.
He had been charged with accepting more than $100,000 in bribes linked to the sale of marketing rights for games in the region.
Rocha, president of the Nicaragua federation from 1987-2013, was banned from the sport for life in September 2016.