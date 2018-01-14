Julio Rocha, the former president of the Nicaragua Football Federation who was banned for life after becoming embroiled in the FIFA corruption scandal | Photo: AP

Julio Rocha, the former president of the Nicaragua Football Federation who was banned for life after becoming embroiled in the FIFA corruption scandal which rocked the sport, died Saturday after a battle with cancer, officials said.

The 66-year-old had been placed under house arrest in the United States after being accused of conspiracy and fraud.

He had been charged with accepting more than $100,000 in bribes linked to the sale of marketing rights for games in the region.

Rocha, president of the Nicaragua federation from 1987-2013, was banned from the sport for life in September 2016.