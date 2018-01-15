GOA: Indian Arrows would be bidding to avenge their defeat in the reverse fixture when they lock horns with third-placed Neroca FC in an I-League match here tomorrow.

The margin of victory was slender as Neroca FC won 2-1 but the game in Goa could be a very different affair.

"It is all about action and commitment. So my team always wants to be on top. Like how we are doing now. So we will try our best," Neroca FC coach Gift Raikhan said.

"Maybe here it is a little bit different. The weather and it's a different place. But the commitment is same from the beginning."

The Arrows come into the game full of confidence after their victory against Gokulam Kerala FC that helped them get back to winning ways and Raikhan doesn't want his boys to take them lightly.

"Indian Arrows is not an easy team. That's why they are doing very good. Back to back they are winning. The young lads have a lot of energy and are dynamic. They are doing very good. But football is football," he said.

Meanwhile, his counterpart Luis Norton de Matos sounded happy about his team's effort so far.

"If you told me in the beginning that we will have ten points from ten games, I think it is very honest for the team with our reality. One point each game, in all competitions if you get one point then you never go down in the division," the Portuguese coach said.

The team has recorded three wins and one draw which also had some big results like a 1-1 draw against Mohun Bagan.

"Of course we will try to get more points. My feeling is we can get 12-13 points with the remaining games we have.

Three wins and one draw, and the quality of some games we played, I think it is very positive until now in the competition.

"Maybe God must be protecting the team Because you are playing against foreign players and senior players and sometimes you can lose 5-6 nil they are prepared for that," Matos said.

The Arrows have shown this season that they are ready to fight until the end and the match against Neroca saw them giving the Manipuri side a scare with an 89th minute goal.

"I'm happy with the way this team plays. They play with passion," he added.

Both teams have been impressive so far this season as the League has reached the half-way stage and the performances of both teams has not gone unnoticed.

Neroca's title tilt is reminiscent of Aizwal's season last year but their coach is cautious.

"Every coach wants to be on top and every player likes to give a performance. We have shown that as we are third now.

That's why players are playing good that's why we are there,"he said.

"However, there is a long way to go. It is only halfway. But anything can happen in football," Raikhan signed off.