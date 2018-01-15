CHENNAI: 27 December, 2015. A date Lallianzuala Chhangte will hold dear forever. Coming on as a second-half substitute, the then 18-year-old scored twice as India sealed their spot in the SAFF Cup semifinals. In doing so, he became the second-youngest Indian goal scorer.

As soon as you mention the date, a broad smile appears on Chhangte’s face. The usually shy Mizo lad is more than happy to recount this particular incident. “I could have scored earlier but a defender cleared off the line. When I finally scored, I could not believe it. I was really nervous before the match. I had played in the last game (he made his debut against Sri Lanka two days earlier), but I needed time to adapt to everything around me. The first goal gave me a lot of confidence which helped me bag my second,” he told Express.

He was the top scorer for DSK Shivajians in the I-League U-18 and U-19, eventually getting called up to their senior team. Such was his performance that the academy, which has a tie-up with Liverpool, set the winger to England for an exposure trip. “It was a fantastic experience. The facilities there are incredible. Kids join such set-ups from the age of six, seven. In India, it happens at a much later stage. I also met Philippe Coutinho and James Milner. Both were very humble,” he recounted.

Since those heady days, it has not been smooth sailing for the Chelsea fan. Last season, he managed only one goal in 16 appearances for DSK, before the club decided not to be part of the I-League. His stint at NorthEast United in the ISL last year under Nelo Vingada was disappointing as he was afforded a game time of a mere 16 minutes. Now at Delhi Dynamos, Chhangte hopes to buck the trend. He started the season brightly with a goal and an assist that helped his side overcome FC Pune City in the 2017 ISL lung-opener. Since then, Delhi have not been able to win a single game.

“Some things have not worked for me while some have. I’m aware of what I need to do. I’m blessed to have achieved so much in such a short span of time and I will continue to work hard to improve myself as well as help Delhi climb up the standings.”

Delhi coach and former Real Madrid technical director Miguel Angel Portugal has reserved special praise for the diminutive winger. Even club director Rohan Sharma has been vocal in his praise for Chhangte.

