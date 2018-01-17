CHENNAI: Emiliano Alfaro was the attacking lynchpin for NorthEast United as they bid to make it to the knockouts for the first time in ISL history last season. As his form wavered, so did his team’s fortunes and they missed out yet again. Ahead of this term, FC Pune City roped in the Uruguayan along with last season’s top scorer Marcelinho of Brazil. Further questions cropped up about whether he could improve on last season’s showings or whether he would just warm the bench.So far, the striker has answered those questions in the best way possible — scoring and helping his side remain in the knockout spots (Pune are currently third). He has already equalled his last season’s goals tally — 5 goals in 10 games as compared to 5 in 13 last season. This despite partnering Marcelinho up front.

The 29-year-old attributes this to the South American connection they share. “We know each other’s style as we are good friends off the field. We spend a lot of time together and that has helped us develop an on-field chemistry,” he told Express.After last season’s heroics, Alfaro was a man in-demand with several clubs chasing his signature. But the former Lazio striker was instantly attracted by Pune’s offer.

“NorthEast obviously wanted me to stay. But Pune’s project was a fascinating one. Antonio Habas (former Pune coach) and the owners were really nice and I liked the city also. So, Pune was my preferred choice.”

Interestingly, he spurned the chance to play under Diego Maradona to play in this year’s league. After his NorthEast stint, he had joined UAE Division One (second-tier) side Al Fujairah SC. The club had roped in the legendary Argentine ahead of this term.

Nicknamed ‘El Picaro’, Alfaro, after his goalscoring exploits for Liverpool Montevideo, made it to the Uruguay national team managed by Oscar Tabarez. He was a part of the squad during the 2010 World Cup qualification campaign and eventually made his debut against Italy in a friendly in his only international appearance. However, Alfaro holds no regrets.

“At that moment, the gaffer had the likes of Diego Forlan, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani to choose from. They are a class apart. That I managed to make it so far is a great achievement for me. I just want to concentrate on my club career and hopefully, I can do so at a high level for the foreseeable future,” he added.

A big fan of Bollywood films, Alfaro admits he has watched Hindi movies back home even before he came to India. “Dubbed movies are available at home. I watched two or three. Then John (Abraham), NorthEast owner, showed me quite a few more. Now I am a full-fledged fan and really enjoy watching them,” he signed off.

