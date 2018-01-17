BENGALURU: Long before India’s National Football League (NFL) came into existence in 1996, the country had its own league-cum-knockout tournament in the Santosh Trophy. The premier football tournament of India had a pan-India reach and was the primary source for the national team to scout players. But fast forward to 2018, the tournament is struggling for existence after losing its charm and importance it once had.

It wasn’t always the case though. Legendary Indian footballers including Ahmed Khan and many players from the 1956 Melbourne Olympics fourth-placed team were scouted from the tournament which started in 1941. Then came the NFL, which later became the I-League in 2007. It was during the 2009 season when a young Sunil Chhetri aggravated an ankle injury during a Santosh Trophy game in Chennai that all hell broke loose. The then National team coach Bob Houghton barred national team players from representing their respective states.

Chhetri though believes it still holds importance. “I still believe top players shouldn’t take part in it as it’s not feasible. After ISL, AFC Cup and international games, players won’t be able to give their 100 per cent,” Chhetri said. “For sure, it has lost its sheen as top players don’t play. But it’s still a tournament to scout.”

Former India captain IM Vijayan, who also played in the tournament, however, differs in opinion. He feels that to get the tournament back to its old state, it should be played during a time when the ISL and I-League are not being played and AIFF must allow top players to participate. “When the top players in the country don’t play the tournament, it will definitely lose its glamour. But I feel it should continue because young players who are not part of the top two leagues get a chance. But still, I feel AIFF should allow the top players to play. Otherwise, people will not watch it.”

Despite the arguments, the neglect that the tournament is subject to is there to see. The Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA) is hosting the South Zone qualifiers from Wednesday and quality of the artificial turf at the Bangalore Football Stadium speaks for itself. The pitch has worn out at different places and poses an injury-risk. Then there are the traditional allegations of malpractice in team selection. Add to that, pieces of broken glass and nail decorating the sidelines. Things need to change soon but is the federation listening?

