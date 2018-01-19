BERLIN: Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes has backed the decision by Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund to drop star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang amid reports he is chasing a move to Arsenal.

Aubameyang was again omitted from the Dortmund squad for Friday's German league clash at Hertha Berlin having also been suspended by Borussia head coach Peter Stoeger for last Sunday's goalless draw at home to Wolfsburg.

The 28-year-old has hit 13 goals in 15 league games this season, scoring 21 times in 23 matches in all competitions.

However, he was disciplined for the third time in the last 16 months for failing to attend a team meeting last weekend.

His father and agent Pierre is reportedly in London trying to organise a move to Arsenal for the Gabon star, but Heynckes says Dortmund were right to drop their top-scorer.

The 72-year-old Bayern boss says he is especially sympathetic after Ousmane Dembele boycotted training at Dortmund last August in a bid to force Borussia to eventually sell him to Barcelona.

"What's going on in Dortmund with Dembele and Aubameyang you have to look at very critically," Heynckes said in Munich on Friday.

"I think that any future club should think twice about taking on a player like that and I can honestly say, I would reject such a player.

"It's still a team sport and there is no place for it.

"We have to be careful that fans don't turn their backs on us at some point."

Heynckes said he could not imagine a similar scenario evolving for one of his players at Bayern.

"You have to show a player that you just can't behave like that," he added.

"I don't want to say it would never happen at Bayern, but I must honestly say I can't imagine it.

"Players have their responsibilities, they have a big commitment to their club, so it's not enough to just look at the bank balance at the end of the month."

Dortmund are fourth in the table while Bayern start the weekend with a 13-point lead over nearest rivals RB Leipzig before Sunday's home match against Werder Bremen.