BARCELONA: Sergi Roberto has signed a three-year contract extension with Barcelona, tying him to the leaders of La Liga until 2022, the club announced on Friday.

Barcelona said the deal included a 500 million-euro ($614 million) buyout clause for the 25-year-old, whose existing deal was due to expire in 2019.

Spanish press reports said that deal had included a buyout clause worth just 30 million euros, a figure that made them vulnerable to approaches from rival clubs.

The announcement comes just a day after Barcelona revealed that Gerard Pique had extended his contract by three years to 2022.