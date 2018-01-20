MADRID: The kit man for Spanish top-flight club Leganes was banned for eight matches on Friday after launching into a tirade at officials during their Copa del Rey defeat to Real Madrid.

Juan Dominguez was sent from the dugout towards the end of Thursday's 1-0 loss in the first leg of their quarter-final following angry protests.

According to the referee's match report, he continued to vent his fury in the tunnel where he shouted further insults at the officials before being escorted away by another member of staff.