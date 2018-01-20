NEW YORK: Expansion team Los Angeles FC selected Portuguese defender Joao Moutinho, a former Sporting Lisbon academy player, with the first overall selection in Friday's Major League Soccer SuperDraft.

The 20-year-old from Lisbon, not to be confused with the 31-year-old Monaco midfielder of the same name, helped Sporting junior squads to Portuguese crowns at the under-15 and under-19 level before moving to the University of Akron where he scored three goals and set up five others this season for the Zips.

US defender Tomas Hillard-Arce was chosen second overall by the Los Angeles Galaxy. He helped Stanford University capture three US college crowns in four seasons in the Cardinal's back line.

LAFC also snagged the third overall selection as DC United picked fullback Tristan Blackmon, then traded him for money to the newest MLS club.

LAFC earlier this week added veteran midfielder Calum Mallace, a Scot who spent more than five seasons with Montreal before being traded to Seattle midway into the 2017 campaign.

The new club opens its inaugural season March 4 at Seattle.