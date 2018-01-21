MADRID: Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo could be out for as long as six weeks after picking up a muscle injury in the Copa del Rey on Thursday, the European champions announced on Saturday.

"Following the tests carried out today on our player Jesus Vallejo at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to his right hamstring," wrote Real on their website.

Central defender Vallejo picked up the injury during Real's scrappy 1-0 win at Leganes in the Copa del Rey, and Madrid-based sports daily As predicting that the 21-year-old will be out for at least a month and will miss the last-16 Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

The loss of Vallejo is a blow to under-fire Zinedine Zidane, who is also without his captain Sergio Ramos thanks to a calf injury.

Zidane said on Saturday that Ramos should be back in team training "next week", in time for the PSG match.

"He trained out on the pitch today and his recovery is going well," he said ahead of Real's Madrid home match with Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.