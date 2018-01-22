KOLKATA: Struggling to keep his emotions in check, Haiti international Sony Norde, who has been a back bone of Kolkata football giants Mohun Bagan since 2014, said on Monday that he will return to the club after treatment of his knee injury.



"As soon as I am fit, I promise you guys that I will be back. The love I have got makes Mohun Bagan unique among all the clubs I have played in. I didn't want to go but for the sake of my family, my career, I have to," Norde told the fans who had gathered at the club's lawn on Monday. He is scheduled to leave the country on Tuesday.



Norde is scheduled to fly to Buenos Aires for treatment of his right knee anterior cruciate ligament injury which will keep him out of action for the rest of this season.



Norde will undergo a surgery on February 2 and complete his rehabilitation at Argentina club Boca Juniors, said Mohun Bagan director Debasish Dutta.



Norde turned out for the 'B' squad of Boca Juniors from 2008-11.



Norde was able to play less than four games this season before injuring himself.



Speaking on last SUnday's Kolkata derby, where Mohun Bagan outplayed arch-rivals East Bengal for a 2-0 victory, Norde said the 'Green and Maroons' played like runaway English Premier League leaders Manchester City and Spanish league leaders FC Barcelona.



"A derby is always 50-50 but yesterday, Mohun Bagan played like Manchester City or Barcelona. We could have scored six or seven goals If they play like this, they won't need me," the 28-year-old said.



Norde said it was when he felt pain during training on January 18 that he decided to consult his doctor in Argentina.



"He told me that I needed surgery and a rehab for seven weeks. He also said he would help me with the rehab. I couldn't sleep that night and the next day, I couldn't face my teammates because all this while they had thought I would be playing the derby," the Haiti winger said.



Norde said he would miss playing with Cameron Watson and Akram Moghrabi, Mohun Bagan's new recruits who had a big influence at Salt Lake stadium on Sunday.



He also deflected criticism on Mohun Bagan's former coach Sanjoy Sen, saying no one forced him to play 84 minutes during the I-League match against Neroca FC.



"I did that on my own because I felt the team needed me. No one forced me to," he asserted.

