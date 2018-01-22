KOLKATA: Pressure cooker atmosphere. Something football fans who follow the big clubs of the world will know about. The emotions and passions surrounding East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in Kolkata is something unparalleled in Indian football and mimics the frenzy of the global elite.

Like all major footballing contests, this year’s Kolkata Derby had quite a few subplots. After Aizawl’s Leicester-esque title triumph, Khalid Jamil had become the hottest Indian manager around. East Bengal won the race to his signature, making him the highest-paid Indian coach ever.

It was seen as a coup, something that could transform the club’s fortunes and enable them to lay claim to the I-League trophy, a prize that has eluded them since the inception of the competition. But for the millions of fans, the objectives for the season were two-fold — win the league, but most of all, defeat the enemy.

Sunday’s Kolkata Derby match was as one-sided as it could get. Mohun Bagan ruled the roost from the word go, taking the lead as early as the first minute through Aser Pierrick Dipanda Dicka. Incidentally, it was the fastest goal of the league so far. He bagged his second through a delicious scissor-kick from a corner as the Mariners comfortably won 2-0. The scoreline could have got worse for the Red and Golds but for Bagan’s profligacy in the second period.

Victory meant Bagan jumped up to fourth spot with 16 points from 10 while East Bengal remained third with 19 from 11.

Such is the volatile nature of the contest that the post-match press conference saw members of the media questioning Jamil and asking him to quit. Local Bengali dailies have already started printing Jamil’s obituary. “I admit the loss is my fault. I take full responsibility. I don’t have any intention of quitting. I’m not a coward. I intend to fight back. Unless the club wants me gone,” a fiery Jamil shot back at reporters.

What will hurt most is the fact that in the absence of Bengaluru FC and the amount of money spent, this was a golden opportunity for East Bengal to really push for the elusive crown. For Bagan, the victory is sweet but it cannot hide the fact that they have underperformed in the rest of the matches.

Mind games being played by football managers is a norm in Europe. You’ll find these things at the Kolkata Derby too. Misleading quotes regarding team selection, praising your compatriot or even demeaning your opposite number — these are usual scenes prior to the Derby. Bagan coach Sankarlal Chakraborty played his cards right and came out triumphant. He, and the team owners, fell on their knees, praising the heavens for helping them secure the win. Such was the importance of the contest.

As a sporting contest, the derby is usually not the most attractive to watch. It is a high-pressure situation which most footballers from outside West Bengal are not used to. 52,951 came for Sunday’s encounter and fans of the Green and Maroon brigade will go home happy. The enemy had been vanquished for the second time.

“This was a big test and the team passed with flying colours. Now, the team has to treat all the remaining games with the same seriousness. Only then, can we bring back ourselves into title contention,” Chakraborty said.

