Lyon' players celebrate after Memphis Depay scored his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Lyon and Paris Saint Germain in Decines, near Lyon, central France. | AP

PARIS: Memphis Depay scored with a superb strike deep into injury time as second-placed Lyon beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 on Sunday, handing the league leader its second defeat of the season.

PSG had defender Dani Alves sent off in the 57th minute but seemed assured of securing a point until Depay decided otherwise with about 30 seconds left.

Coming on as a second-half substitute, the Netherlands forward cut in from the left after collecting a pass from fellow forward Nabil Fekir. Depay moved into space around the penalty area and unleashed a blistering strike from 25 meters (yards) into the top left corner.

"I'm very happy. It was a very important game for us," Depay said. "We showed our passion and we showed the whole stadium we are not scared of Paris Saint-Germain."

PSG is eight points ahead of Lyon after 22 games, with Marseille one point further back in third place. Defending champion Monaco is two points behind Lyon in fourth.

Alves received a straight red after aggressively squaring up to referee Clement Turpin when a decision was given against him.

Turpin had overlooked a clear-looking foul on Fekir during first-half injury time, enabling PSG to win the ball and launch a counterattack concluded by left-back Layvin Kurzawa's brilliant volley from 20 meters (yards) out.

But Fekir's 16th league goal of a career-best scoring season was even better.

After just two minutes, he spotted PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola straying off his line and curled a 30-meter free-kick which dipped over the wall and into the top right corner.

"I wanted to cross it at first, but then I saw he was standing to one side and tried my luck," Fekir said. "It's never easy to score first against PSG."

Then, with the clock winding down, Fekir fed Depay for his ninth league goal of the season.

Earlier in the match, PSG forward Kylian Mbappe went off on a stretcher after being heavily caught by Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes as they contested a loose ball inside the penalty area. Mbappe sat up and appeared conscious as he left the pitch.

MONACO WINS

Monaco overcame a sluggish start to beat last-placed Metz 3-1.

Brazilian defender Jorge put Monaco ahead with a fine strike in first-half injury time. Midfielder Rachid Ghezzal made it 2-0 with an even better effort, curling the ball into the top-left corner from the right side of the penalty area midway through the second half.

After striker Ibrahima Niane pulled a goal back in the 72nd minute, midfielder Rony Lopes put Monaco out of reach in the 81st.

Metz goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima was sent off five minutes into the second half.

The visitors frustrated Monaco until Jorge's opening goal.

Striker Radamel Falcao did well to control Joao Moutinho's long pass on his chest, bring the ball down and shoot from the edge of the area. His shot was blocked and the loose ball fell to Jorge, some 30 meters out. He drilled a low shot past Kawashima.

Kawashima was shown a straight red card after rushing off his line and fouling striker Adama Diakhaby, who had flicked the ball past him.

CYPRIEN STRIKES

Saint-Etienne kept Mario Balotelli quiet but it wasn't enough as Nice won 1-0 to move level on points with fifth-placed Nantes.

After scoring twice away to Monaco on Tuesday, the Italian striker had a quiet game.

Balotelli has netted 12 league goals so far, several of them winners. But this time it was midfielder Wylan Cyprien who made the difference for the home side with a free-kick in the 23nd minute for his first goal of the campaign.

Nice is level on 34 points with Nantes — which is ahead on goal difference.