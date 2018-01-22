PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain said initial tests carried out on Kylian Mbappe were "reassuring" after their young star was stretchered off in the first half of Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Lyon.

"The check-up at the end of the match was reassuring and allowed Kylian Mbappe to return to Paris," the club said in a statement.

"Further tests will be carried out at the start of the week."

Mbappe, who turned 19 last month, had to be carried off the field at the Groupama Stadium late in the first half after being flattened by a full-blooded challenge from Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

He had already been in the wars, needing treatment for a bloody head wound suffered in a clash with Houssem Aouar.

The France international forward must be a major doubt for Wednesday's French Cup tie at home to Guingamp.

PSG were already without Neymar for the game in Lyon, the world's most expensive player missing the trip due to an apparent thigh injury.

Unai Emery's team looked set to escape with a point from the encounter after Layvin Kurzawa cancelled out Nabil Fekir's second-minute opener for the hosts.

But Dani Alves was sent off in the second half and the 10 men could not hold on, substitute Memphis Depay scoring a marvellous last-gasp winner for Lyon.

PSG are still eight points clear of Lyon at the top of the table after what was just their second league loss of the season.