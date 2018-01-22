KOCHI: Sevens football might be a pulling plenty of crowds to grounds in Kerala, but soon, we will have a new kid on the block. Neymar Jr’s Five, a global five-a-side football tournament, will visit Kochi next month hoping to spark a revolution in the mini-format of the game. The third edition of the tournament organised across the globe by energy drink company Red Bull will have competitions at 13 Indian cities this year starting at Mumbai and Pune this month and concluding on February 18 at Chennai. Kochi will host the event on February 10 and 11.

The tournament intends to improve the skills of footballers as players like Neymar, his former teammate Lionel Messi, Brazilian maestro Ronaldinho and 2017 Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo all started their careers in five-a-side football. Their journey began on the streets where their main obstacles were not the opposing defenders but the hard gravel, sweltering heat and the blinding dust. And many stars have turned this obstacle-filled streetways as a path to blinding success.

The winning team from the Kochi leg will qualify for the national finals to be held in March where they will be joined by winners from 12 other cities. The winner of the nationals will then qualify for the Neymar Jr’s Five 2018 World Finals to be held in the star’s home country of Brazil in July later this year. The inaugural edition of Neymar’s football tournament featured more than 65,000 people taking part across six continents and 47 countries. Over 1,00,000 players from 53 countries battled for a spot in the Neymar Jr’s Five last season with Romania winning the World Finals held in Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr in Praia Grande, Brazil.

Hyderabad Sporting FC had emerged the national champion from a field of more than 2,000 teams from 12 cities in India last year and was picked to travel to Brazil for the World Finals. The team captained by Zubair Sultan played against oppositions in some of the highest levels of the sport.

The tournament’s unique format sees two teams of five players without a goalkeeper playing 10 minutes of football. The thrill is heightened by the fact that for each goal scored by a team, a member of the opposition will have to leave the field.

The winner is the team with most players on the field after the completion of 10 minutes or if all players are eliminated. If both teams score an equal number of goals, or if no goals are scored, the match is drawn. Each team must have participants in the age range of 16 to 25 years and two players can be older than 25 years.

