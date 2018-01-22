Greek international defender Charalampos Lykogiannis has signed for Serie A strugglers Cagliari from Austrian side Sturm Graz. | AP

MILAN: Greek international defender Charalampos Lykogiannis has signed for Serie A strugglers Cagliari from Austrian side Sturm Graz, the Italian club confirmed on Monday.

The 24-year-old, whose contract with the Austrian league leaders was due to expire at the end of the season, arrives on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Cagliari are struggling four points above the drop zone in Serie A after suffering their 13th defeat of the season, 2-1 at home to AC Milan on Sunday.

Lykogiannis, who stands 1.90 metres tall, can play as a left-back or in central defence.

He started his career at Olympiakos and played for them in the Champions League before leaving in 2013 and joining Sturm Graz in 2015.

He won his first cap for Greece in a friendly against Belgium last September.